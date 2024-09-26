Air France to offer free ultra-high-speed Wi-Fi on all flights starting in 2025

Air France will introduce free, ultra-high-speed Wi-Fi on all its aircraft starting in 2025, providing a “ground-like” connectivity experience across all travel cabins. Powered by Starlink’s satellite technology, the service will enable passengers to stream content, stay connected with loved ones, and even play online games.

This service, accessible via the Flying Blue loyalty account, will allow passengers to connect multiple devices simultaneously. During the transition, Air France will continue to offer its current connectivity options, including a free “Message Pass” for Flying Blue members.

By the summer of 2025, all Air France aircraft, including regional planes, will be equipped with Starlink’s advanced broadband technology.