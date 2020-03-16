Air Belgium organises repatriation flights from the French Antilles

On 16 March, Air Belgium announced to Belgium press agency Belga it would organise repatriation flights “to pre-empt a flight ban” due to COVID-19. It concerns more than 600 travellers in the French Antilles.

Air Belgium CEO Niky Terzakis announced to Belga in the afternoon that the airline would organise additional flights for travellers in the French Antilles.

These additional flights concern 625 passengers in both Martinique and Guadeloupe and are organised to pre-empt of a possible “flight ban” to come due to the fast spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The first repatriation flight is on the way to Pointe-à-Pitre, in Guadeloupe, as ABB330P, flown by Airbus A340-300 registered OO-ABE.

In a statement, Air Belgium said it is monitoring the situation “hour by hour, pre-empting the possibility of a flight ban“. Passengers who booked between the 18th of March and 30th of April are kindly invited/urged to postpone their travel from Belgium at a later date.