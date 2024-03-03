Mid-Atlantic incident with Air Belgium Airbus A330 freighter

An Air Belgium Airbus A330-200 freighter faced a loss of cabin pressure during its flight KF278 from Brussels, Belgium, to Cincinnati, KY, USA. The event unfolded on February 28th, 2024, when the aircraft, registered as OE-LAL, was cruising at 36,000 feet (FL360) over the Atlantic Ocean, approximately 290 nautical miles northwest of Shannon, Ireland.

Reacting swiftly, the flight crew initiated an emergency descent to FL100. With the passengers and cargo on board, the aircraft executed a turnaround, making its way back towards Brussels. Over Ireland, the plane exited controlled airspace to maintain FL100, which is just below the controlled airspace’s bottom limit at FL120.

Upon its return to Brussels, the A330-200 freighter entered a hold to safely burn off excess fuel before landing on runway 25R. The entire ordeal lasted approximately 6 hours and 45 minutes, or about 4 hours and 45 minutes after the initial loss of cabin pressure.

Following the incident, the aircraft remained grounded in Brussels for an extensive 65-hour period. After undergoing thorough checks and necessary repairs, the freighter resumed its journey to Cincinnati, albeit with a significant delay of about 72 hours.

The incident highlights the critical decision-making and skill of the flight crew in handling emergencies, ensuring the safety of everyone on board and the successful return of the aircraft to service after thorough inspections and repairs.

Source: The Aviation Herald