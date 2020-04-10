[Coronavirus] Aeromexico moves three aircraft at the same time to transport cargo

For the first time, three long-range aircraft were used simultaneously for cargo transportation

One of the aircraft was a request by the Mexican Government and the other two by private clients.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, Aeromexico is using part of its grounded fleet for cargo-only flying through its airfreight division, Aeromexico Cargo.

This is an unexpected turn in Mexico’s aviation industry, as Aeromexico is now flying three of its nineteen Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft for cargo-only purposes between China and Mexico.

The three aircraft left for Shanghai, China today, with a layover at Narita airport in Japan. The Government of Mexico, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, organized one of the three operations, using the aircraft registered as N783AM.

While there is a significant reduction in passenger demand worldwide, we have seen that air cargo transportation has taken on an important role, not only for the transport of medical equipment but also for other necessary goods to keep supporting the economy and businesses.

“These operations were made possible by an extraordinary effort from our customers, national authorities and our employees. Additionally, our flight attendants, pilots, airports, maintenance crew, cargo and ground staff have being very strategic and supportive for this operations, applying strict sanitary measures in all of our aircraft and facilities”, said Alejandro Méndez, Senior Vice President of Aeromexico Cargo.

It is the first time that three Aeromexico long-range passenger aircraft have flown simultaneously and to the same destination for the exclusive transport of cargo.

Mexico City, April 9, 2020