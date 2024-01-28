Unusual airport protest: Passenger walks on wing after lengthy delay

By
André Orban
-
0
0

A passenger at Mexico City International Airport (MEX) took an unconventional approach to express dissatisfaction with a lengthy delay by opening an emergency exit and walking on the wing of an AeroMexico plane.

The incident occurred on 25 January during a four-hour and 56-minute delay of Flight AM672 to Guatemala City (GUA), operated by Boeing 737-800 reg. XA-AMB.

Fellow passengers, frustrated with the lack of ventilation and water during the wait, supported the man’s actions, signing a statement that he acted to “protect everyone.”

The airline confirmed the disturbance and emphasised that the passenger turned himself over to authorities, in accordance with international security regulations.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.