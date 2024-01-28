Unusual airport protest: Passenger walks on wing after lengthy delay

A passenger at Mexico City International Airport (MEX) took an unconventional approach to express dissatisfaction with a lengthy delay by opening an emergency exit and walking on the wing of an AeroMexico plane.

The incident occurred on 25 January during a four-hour and 56-minute delay of Flight AM672 to Guatemala City (GUA), operated by Boeing 737-800 reg. XA-AMB.

Fellow passengers, frustrated with the lack of ventilation and water during the wait, supported the man’s actions, signing a statement that he acted to “protect everyone.”

The airline confirmed the disturbance and emphasised that the passenger turned himself over to authorities, in accordance with international security regulations.