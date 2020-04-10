[Coronavirus] A picture is worth a thousand words (part eight): Brussels Airlines

As a consequence of the coronavirus crisis, Brussels Airlines had to temporarily suspend all flights. Except for a few aircraft that are on standby to bring stranded Belgians home, the entire fleet is parked and stored at Brussels Airport.
[Coronavirus] A picture is worth a thousand words (part two): Passenger planes crowd runways
[Coronavirus] A picture is worth a thousand words (part three): Passenger planes stuffed at the airports
[Coronavirus] A picture is worth a thousand words (part four): Brussels Airport based airlines
[Coronavirus] A picture is worth a thousand words (part five): British Airways
[Coronavirus] A picture is worth a thousand words (part six): Eurowings
[Coronavirus] A picture is worth a thousand words (part seven): KLM