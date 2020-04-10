[Coronavirus] A picture is worth a thousand words (part eight): Brussels Airlines

By
André Orban
-
0
10

As a consequence of the coronavirus crisis, Brussels Airlines had to temporarily suspend all flights. Except for a few aircraft that are on standby to bring stranded Belgians home, the entire fleet is parked and stored at Brussels Airport.

