Aeromexico and ITA Airways forge codeshare alliance with reciprocal loyalty benefits

Aeromexico and ITA Airways, the flagship airlines of Mexico and Italy, announce a codeshare agreement, enhancing connectivity and benefits for travellers between both countries starting March 10. Aeromexico passengers on the Mexico City–Rome route can seamlessly connect to 15 destinations in Italy via Rome Fiumicino International Airport, while ITA Airways customers gain access to 28 destinations operated by Aeromexico from the Mexico City International Airport.

The collaboration enables travellers to use a single ticket, check baggage from origin to destination, and explore cities such as Milan, Genoa, Florence, Naples, and Turin, as well as Cancun, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Puerto Vallarta, and Merida. Loyalty program members of both airlines can accrue and soon redeem points on each other’s flights, with additional benefits for Elite and Elite Plus customers as SkyTeam members.

Aeromexico’s Top Tier Platino and Titanio members enjoy exclusive perks with access to ITA Airways lounges in Italy, free additional baggage, and priority boarding. Similarly, ITA Airways’ Club Premium and Club Executive members have access to Aeromexico’s Salones Premier in select Mexican cities.

The non-stop Mexico City–Rome route will continue to utilize Aeromexico’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner, known for its comfort, efficiency, modernity, and eco-friendliness, having avoided nearly 160 billion pounds of CO2 emissions since entering service.

ITA Airways boasts a fleet of 83 Airbus aircraft, including the latest-generation A320neo family, A220-300, A220-100, A330-900, and A350-900. The partnership marks ITA Airways’ 36th codeshare agreement, reinforcing its global connectivity within just over two years since its inception.