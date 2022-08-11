BOC Aviation delivers Boeing 787-8 aircraft to American Airlines, the first Dreamliner delivery since FAA-mandated interruption in May 2021

BOC Aviation Limited is pleased to announce that it has delivered a new Boeing 787-8 aircraft to American Airlines. The aircraft is powered by General Electric GEnx engines.

Earlier this week, the US regulatory body, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) gave the green light to resume deliveries of the Boeing 787, which had been interrupted since May 2021 after many problems were discovered. The first defects on the long-haul 787 Dreamliner had been discovered at the end of the summer of 2020. The aircraft being closely examined, other problems had since appeared. Boeing had to suspend deliveries, from November 2020 to March 2021 initially, then since the end of May 2021.

“We are delighted to have recommenced deliveries of the Boeing 787 aircraft,” said Mr Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BOC Aviation. “We look forward to further deliveries for American Airlines and to providing our airline customers with one of the world’s favourite new technology twin-aisle aircraft,” added Mr Martin.