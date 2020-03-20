[Coronavirus] Royal International Air Tattoo 2020 is cancelled

It is with enormous regret and disappointment that the organisers have to announce the cancellation of this year’s Royal International Air Tattoo, due to take place from 17 to 19 July, as a result of the challenging and unprecedented environment presented by COVID-19.

This decision has not been taken lightly and a significant amount of work sits behind this course of action. The crisis, which is worsening by the day, and the implications of which are becoming more profound, has led to conclude that the most prudent course of action is to cease any further planning to deliver this significant event.

The Air Tattoo is reliant on the support of a wide range of stakeholders, not least the participation of international air arms, medical professionals, military security teams and our Emergency Services, many of whom are delivering a fundamental contribution to fighting this crisis. The organisers believe delivery of their event would distract them from this.

At the heart of this difficult decision is the firm belief that staging the Air Tattoo this year would not only run counter to the current Government advice but would also be beyond what the organisers could reasonably ask of their supporters. They recognise that their decision will have a negative financial impact on their suppliers and traders, on the local economy that benefits so much from the large influx of people who arrive in the area for one week in July, as well as on their parent charity. For this, they apologise.

The organisers would like to thank all their partners, the RAF, USAF, sponsors, the world’s air forces, the amazing volunteers and of course the public who turn up year on year to support this magnificent event. They seek your patience and encouragement over the next few weeks as they plan for the future in order to return in 2021 to celebrate the Air Tattoo’s 50th Anniversary.

20 March 2020