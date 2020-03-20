[Coronavirus] Farnborough International Airshow 2020 gets cancelled

It is with great regret that the organising committee announces the Farnborough International Airshow 2020, due to take place in July, is cancelled.

After very careful consideration, the unprecedented impact of the global Coronavirus pandemic has forced this decision in the interests of the health and safety of exhibitors, visitors, contractors and staff.

This decision was reached taking into consideration several major factors surrounding the outbreak of COVID-19, all of which make it is impossible to create and host the Airshow this July.

FIA understands this news will be an incredible disappointment to all across the international aerospace industry, not to mention the important exhibitors, suppliers and visitors. Farnborough International shares your disappointment that it is unable to present the Airshow as planned, but is determined to continue to work together and will ensure the Farnborough International Airshow returns in 2022 better than ever.

20 March 2020