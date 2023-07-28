[Chambley Aerodrome, France] Grand Est Mondial Air Ballons 2023 kicked off

Grand Est Mondial Air Ballons 2023

July 21st > July 30th, 2023

Authors: Benoit Denet & Martin Gillet.

Chambley Aerodrome, Meurthe-et-Moselle, France.

On Friday July 21st, the Grand Est Mondial Air Ballons 2023 kicked off. The major event is set to last until July 30th with two daily ascents, weather permitting. Grand public is welcome onsite, free entrance. A nice occasion to go with family, enjoy a nice day in the field with lots of activities.

The event is located in Chambley, Meurthe-et-Moselle, France.

Grand Public is cordially invited to this major event of the year 2023. Grand Est Mondial Air Ballons #GEMAB23 is the major event to attend in France this summer.

A unique show in the heart of the Grand Est region: the greatest international hot air balloon gathering in the world !

MAGICAL

“Hundreds of pilots and crews from all other world inflate the colourful envelopes of their balloons in front of the public, morning and evening. Their take-off offers a wonderful and breathtaking show.”

Entertainment for the whole family !

In BallonVille public, no scope for boredom! Both young and old alike can enjoy entertainments, food service, workshops, exhibitions … and dispose large balconies facing the launch field.