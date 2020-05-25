Lufthansa pilots union welcomes rescue package, expects EU Commission to avoid blocking it

The Vereinigung Cockpit pilots’ union about the Lufthansa rescue package: Delays and restrictions from Brussels should not endanger jobs.

Vereinigung Cockpit welcomes the agreement between the Federal Government and Lufthansa on the rescue package for the airline group. The pilots’ union now expects the EU Commission to put no block in the way of saving the company and its 140,000 jobs.

In particular, the EU Commission should not specify any conditions that would worsen the initial situation for a restart and would thus counteract the goal of stabilising Lufthansa. Vereinigung Cockpit strongly warns against forcing the company to give away some the take-off and landing slots. The slots at the Frankfurt and Munich hubs are particularly important in order to be able to offer attractive connections and to remain competitive.

In view of the announced reduction in the fleet, securing the jobs of the employees must be an important pillar of the company’s future strategy.

“We assume that adhering to a fair social partnership must also be a special focus of the future strategy,” said Markus Wahl, President of Vereinigung Cockpit. “It is right and important that employees and the economic stability of the company are given the same priority.”

The professional association of pilots also welcomes the fact that the federal government recognises Lufthansa’s sustainability efforts. Even before the corona crisis, the group spent billions of euros to make aviation more sustainable and environmentally friendly. These efforts should not be thwarted by disproportionate targets.

