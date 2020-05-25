Sources to DPA: Lufthansa agrees bailout with German government

The German government and Lufthansa have agreed on a much-anticipated bailout deal to help the airline cope with losses from the coronavirus pandemic, sources told German press agency dpa on Monday.

Government sources said the deal would be within the framework of a rescue plan that foresees the airline receiving a bailout totalling some 9 billion euros in exchange for a 20 per cent government stake in the company, short of a blocking minority.

But apart from that 20 percent interest in Lufthansa, the German government will have a convertible bond that can be converted into another five percent plus one share. This allows the government to claim a blocking minority interest to rule out hostile takeover attempts.

The package also includes a €3 billion government loan to the airline and two government-appointed seats on the supervisory board. The terms also likely include waiving future dividend payments and restrictions on management fees.

The deal still has to be approved by several other parties, including the Lufthansa supervisory board, the Economic Stabilisation Fund (WSF), the shareholders and the European Commission. The latter wants Lufthansa to transfer valuable slots at Frankfurt and Munich airports to competitors as compensation, but the Germans are not comfortable with that.

Last week the German government asked Lufthansa to purchase all ordered Airbus aircraft as planned. The airline group still has more than a hundred A320neos and 27 A350s on order.

The fate of the 138,000 employees of Lufthansa and its subsidiaries is still not yet decided.

Lufthansa is facing the biggest financial crisis in its history due to the pandemic. It has grounded around 90 per cent of its planes. At one point the airline was losing about 800 million euros per month, with most of its passenger planes grounded, although cargo traffic was still operating.

Since there is an agreement in Germany, the negotiations between Lufthansa, Brussels Airlines and the Belgian Government on state aid to the Belgian subsidiary of Lufthansa might resume at a new pace.