Spanish railways Renfe postpone Barcelona-Paris high-speed train service until end of year due to “administrative” delays

Renfe announces a delay in launching its Barcelona-Paris train service until the end of the year, citing administrative delays in France. Originally planned to coincide with the upcoming Olympic Games in July, the service will commence later due to procedural issues.

Minister of Transport, Óscar Puente, confirmed the delay during a breakfast organised by Europa Press. The Avril high-speed trains, which will operate on this route, are ready for service, having been approved. However, the comprehensive homologation process in France for Talgo’s AVE s-106, known as Avril, is still pending.

The delay is attributed to procedural complexities in France, where SNCF serves as both operator and infrastructure manager, responsible for approving trains. Despite operating the Barcelona-Lyon and Madrid-Barcelona-Marseille routes since 2023, Renfe awaits approval to commence operations to Paris.

Renfe plans to significantly increase its presence in the French mobility corridor, with up to 16 AVE trains daily connecting 17 destinations on both sides of the border, serving 20 stations.

One wonders whether SNCF, which is simultaneously a competitor for Renfe and the authority in charge of approving them, does not intentionally delay the launch of AVE trains until after the Olympics.