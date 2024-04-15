Man arrested at Stockholm Arlanda Airport with gold bars worth 1.7 million SEK (150,000 EUR)

A man in his 60s was apprehended at Arlanda Airport last Sunday while attempting to leave the country with a significant amount of gold bars in his possession, valued at 1.7 million SEK. The customs authorities made the discovery, leading to his arrest on suspicion of serious money laundering.

According to Mats Eriksson, a press spokesperson for the Stockholm police region, the arrest proceeded smoothly. Following initial questioning, the man was formally arrested by prosecutors, and an ongoing investigation is being conducted under their supervision.

This incident underscores the efforts to combat illicit financial activities at Swedish borders. Last year, the Swedish Customs Service intercepted a record amount of 93.4 million SEK (8.1 million EUR), with the bulk suspected to be related to money laundering. Seizures primarily included cash, alongside assets like gold, jewellery, and watches.