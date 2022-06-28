Pendolino high-speed train driver killed in a collision Monday morning in Bohumin, Czech Republic

A train driver died on Monday morning after his Pendolino train hit a shunting locomotive at Bohumín station in the Moravia-Silesia region of the Czech Republic. A member of the train’s crew was slightly injured, as were four people working on the shunting locomotive, a spokesman for the railway company told Czech news agency CTK.

Rescuers said no passengers were wounded in the crash.

Railway Inspectorate chief Jan Kucera said the most likely cause of the accident was the Pendolino driver’s failure to obey a stop signal.

