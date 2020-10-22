Nearly 100 jobs at stake at Interparking in Antwerp, Brussels and at Brussels Airport

Around 25% out of 360 jobs are at stake at multinational Interparking, part of AG Real Estate. The company – active in 450 cities in 9 European countries – wants to cut 95 jobs in Antwerp (9 car parks / 3,476 places), Brussels (23 car parks / 13,531 places) and at Brussels Airport (10 car parks /12,360 places), Interparking CEO Roland Cracco told Belgian press agency Belga.

The intention for collective dismissal was announced by the management on Monday evening during a special works council. The CEO has six reasons for the downturn:

a significant drop in air traffic at Brussels Airport and no recovery is expected in the short or medium term,

less movement of European officials to/from Brussels,

fewer commuters as more companies prefer to work from home,

restrictions of car traffic in the city of Brussels discourages travel to/from the city,

the recent curfew in Antwerp has strongly reduced the attractiveness of that city,

next to the coronavirus, digitisation plays a key role as the company can manage parking lots remotely.

The Renault process, a legally mandatory consultation period necessary when employers make redundancies, has been started. Negotiations with the unions are due to start in November.