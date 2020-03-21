[Coronavirus] United Airlines continues draw down of its international schedule

United continues to aggressively manage the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on our employees, our customers and our business. Due to government mandates or restrictions in place prohibiting travel, the airline is reducing its international schedule by 95% for April.

The revised international schedule will be viewable on united.com on Sunday, March 22:

Atlantic

United is drawing down its remaining trans-Atlantic operation. The final westbound departures will take place on March 25 , with the exception of its Cape Town – New York / Newark service which will operate as previously scheduled with the last flight departing Cape Town on March 28 .

Pacific

United will reduce its remaining trans-Pacific operation starting March 22 , with final eastbound departures on March 25 , with the exception of service between San Francisco and Tahiti and San Francisco and Sydney which will have final returns to San Francisco on March 28 .

Latin America

United will reduce its Mexico operation over the next five days. After March 24 , it will only maintain a small number of daytime flights to certain destinations in Mexico .

Canada

United will temporarily suspend all flying to Canada effective April 1 .

In destinations where government actions have barred us from flying, we are actively looking for ways to bring customers who have been impacted by travel restrictions back to the United States. This includes working with the U.S. State Department and the local governments to gain permission to operate service.