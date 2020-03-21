[Coronavirus] Etihad suspends flights to Brussels between 22 March and 30 April, other destinations also suspended

In compliance with government directives, or due to the impacts of travel restrictions, we have suspended or reduced the number of flights on many routes.

As at 21 March, Etihad had suspended or announced suspension of flights between Abu Dhabi and the following destinations:

Azerbaijan: Baku

Belgium: Brussels (22 March – 30 April)

China: Chengdu, Shanghai

Egypt: Cairo

Hong Kong

India: Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Cochin, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kozhikide, Trivandrum (effective Sunday 22 March – Saturday 28 March)

India: Delhi, Mumbai (effective Sunday 23 March – Saturday 29 March)

Italy: Rome and Milan

Japan: Nagoya (via Beijing)

Jordan: Amman

Kazakhstan: Nur-Sultan (effective from Wednesday 1 April)

Kenya: Nairobi

Kuwait: Kuwait City

Lebanon: Beirut

Morocco: Casablanca, Rabat

Pakistan: Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad (21 March – 4 April)

Russia: Moscow (suspended, but special charter flights to operate between Abu Dhabi and Moscow until Wednesday 25 March)

Saudi Arabia: Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Medina

Serbia: Belgrade

Spain: Madrid, Barcelona

Sudan: Khartoum

Switzerland: Zurich (24 March – 30 April) and Geneva

Turkey: Istanbul

Special conditions

THAILAND – COVID-19 CERTIFICATE AND INSURANCE

The Government of Thailand now requires all arriving international passengers to provide written evidence that they have been tested for and found clear of Covid-19 virus infection.

Effective from Sunday 22 March, local time, by directive of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, all non-Thai nationals intending to travel to Thailand must produce at the departure airport a health certificate which states that the passenger has been tested for Covid-19 virus within the prior 72 hours and cleared of infection.

The intending passenger must also produce evidence of a health insurance policy which provides coverage of at least USD $100,000 in case of Covid-19 infection in Thailand. Without either document, intending passengers cannot board their flights.

Thai nationals returning to the country require a ‘Fit to Fly’ health certificate and letter issued by the Thai Embassy or Thai Consular Office at the destination from which they are returning, or by the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs.