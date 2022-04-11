The crash of a Robin DR400 tourist plane in Brittany kills three

The accident occurred near Saint-Brieuc, in the Côtes-d’Armor. There are no survivors of this crash.

A Robin DR.700-120 Dauphin passenger plane registered F-GXYZ crashed on Sunday morning, 10 April, after taking off from Saint-Brieuc Trémuson airport (SBK/LFRT), killing three people, the pilot and two passengers.

The victims are the pilot aged around 50 and a passenger couple, aged between 20 and 30, according to local sources.

The accident took place around 11:15 and the aircraft crashed in a field 300 metres from the take-off runway.

It was the second air crash in Brittany this week. Saturday morning, a sexagenarian died in a plane crash in Plouhinec in Morbihan, near Lorient.