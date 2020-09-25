Military Antonov An-26 crashes in Eastern Ukraine; at least 22 dead

Bart Noëth
On 25 September, an Antonov An-26 military aircraft (registration currently unknown) crashed in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, east of the country. The aircraft – carrying 18 cadets of the Kharkiv Air Force University and 5 crew members – was about to land on an airfield outside the town of Chuhuiv. 

Civil defence authorities in Kyiv said that at least 22 onboard have been killed and two badly burned survivors have been hospitalised.

Following footage from the scene appeared on social media and shows the flaming aircraft lying by the side of a road.

 

