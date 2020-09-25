Armed men hijack helicopter in Antwerp, Belgium; pilot has to fly above Brussels prison

On 25 September, three armed men hijacked a helicopter in Antwerp, Belgium. After take-off from Antwerp Airport, the pilot was forced to fly to the women’s prison of Forest. Unable to land, unable to escape. The helicopter was later found at the border of Landen and Hélécine. The three hijackers escaped while the pilot was interrogated.

Originally, the helicopter (an Aerospatiale AS355 Ecureuil from Heli Service Belgium registered OO-HSM) was booked to take aerial pictures of Brussels. Unaware of what was about to happen, the female pilot took off with the three gentlemen on board. After take-off, the pilot was threatened to fly to the prison. Beforehand, the hijackers called the prison to inform them about “their presence”. Unable to land, the helicopter diverted to the border between Landen and Hélécine. Afterwards, the pilot continued to the airport of Melsbroek (the military airport next to Brussels Airport) to trace evidence.

Editorial note: looking at the weather in the twitter video below, the hijackers ill-prepared for their actions …

Pourquoi cet hélicoptère, qui tourne depuis des heures au-dessus de Bruxelles, vient-il de passer au ras des toits de la prison de Forest? pic.twitter.com/nNNsm99zZU — Maroun Labaki (@MarounLabaki) September 25, 2020