Braathens Regional Airlines secures ACMI contract with Austrian Airlines

Braathens Regional Airlines has announced a new Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance (ACMI) contract with Austrian Airlines, a member of the Lufthansa Group. The agreement, effective from March 30, 2024, spans one year and involves Braathens Regional Airlines providing Austrian Airlines with two fuel-efficient ATR 72-600 aircraft along with the necessary crew, based in Vienna.

The collaboration aims to address post-pandemic regional route challenges, ensuring connectivity to Vienna’s hub.

Ulrika Matsgård, CEO of Braathens Regional Airlines, expresses optimism about the partnership and looks forward to delivering high-quality services in the Austrian market.

Austrian Airlines CCO, Michael Trestl, highlights the need for adapted capacity structures on certain regional routes, emphasising Braathens Regional Airlines as a dedicated partner in this segment. Passengers can anticipate exceptional service, reliable operations, and a comfortable travel experience on these flights.