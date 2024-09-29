Three workers killed in helicopter collision with power line in Valencia

On Sunday, September 29, three workers from electricity company Iberdrola tragically died when their helicopter (type and registration unknown at the time of writing) collided with high-voltage power lines in the Monte Picayo area near Puzol, Valencia.

The accident occurred around 10:00 while the Iberdrola crew was inspecting power lines. Emergency teams, including firefighters, paramedics, and rescue units, were quickly dispatched to the scene, but all three workers aboard the helicopter were confirmed dead.

The aircraft crashed into an orchard after striking the power line, with one victim trapped inside the wreckage and two found outside.

