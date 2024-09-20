Missing Yakovlev Yak-18T found in Italy, three French passengers found deceased

On Thursday afternoon, 19 September, Tuscan alpine rescue teams located the wreckage of a small plane that had been missing since Tuesday in central-northern Italy. The three passengers, all French nationals, were found deceased.

The Yakovlev Yak-18T aircraft (registered F-HRYL) had disappeared during a flight from Paolucci Airport near Modena, Italy, en route to France. Rescue efforts were hampered by severe weather conditions caused by Storm Boris, with visibility limited to just five meters at 1,700 meters altitude. The plane’s location was determined using the passengers’ mobile phone signals.

Rescue operations began immediately after the plane was reported missing on Tuesday evening.