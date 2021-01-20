Test flights of the new Ilyushin Il-114-300 regional turboprop passenger aircraft continue

Within the plan of the flight test program, the new flight of the Il-114-300 regional turboprop passenger aircraft took place on 19 January. The developer of the aircraft is the Ilyushin Aviation Complex (the head enterprise of the Transport Aviation Division of the Public Joint Stock Company United Aircraft Corporation (PJSC UAC) within the Rostec State Corporation).

“The Il-114-300 turboprop aircraft is an extremely demanded aircraft in Russia because it is comfortable, reliable and capable of landing even on poorly prepared airfields. This aircraft will become the basic element for the development of direct interregional traffic. Our task is to bring this aircraft to the market as soon as possible. The first flight of the aircraft took place in December of 2020, today the Il-114-300 took off for the second time. During the flight, we have checked the stability and controllability of the aircraft, the operability of systems and equipment, in particular, the power plant, the digital flight and navigation complex, the radio communication system, and so on. All systems worked fine”, said Anatoly Serdyukov, Industrial Director of the Rostec Aviation Cluster.

The aircraft was piloted by the crew under the guidance of Chief Pilot of PJSC “IL”, 1st class test pilot, Hero of Russia Nikolai Kuimov, and 1st class test pilot Dmitry Komarov, 1st class onboard test engineer Oleg Gryazev.

The flight took place at an altitude of 2000 meters at a speed of 290 km / h. According to the crew commander, the systems and equipment were operating normally. The flight lasted 2 hours 47 minutes, and the flight mission was completed in full.

“We will increase the number of test flights in order to ensure the effectiveness of the flight and certification test program, so we can early start the serial production of the aircraft. We hope that the aircraft will be also in demand in regions with a difficult climate due to its unpretentiousness and ease of maintenance. At the same time, we are consulting with regional airlines in order to clarify all the requirements of future operators to the aircraft “, said Chief Designer of PJSC “IL” Sergey Ganin.