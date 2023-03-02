lyushin Il-76 exploded in factory after failed pressure test in Russia

An accident happened in the Aviastar factory in Ulyanovsk 705 kilometers east of Moscow, home of Russian military transport planes

A new-made Il-76 ‘Candid’ cargo plane exploded after a failed pressure test and one worker was killed and six were injured.

The incident occurred inside the hangar where the aircraft was located.

It is reported that tests were being conducted using compressed air on the fuselage compartment of the Il-76MD-90A military transport aircraft.

The lyushin IL-76MD-90A is a new military transport aircraft developed by Ilyushin Aviation Complex, a subsidiary of United Aircraft Corporation (UAC).

It was developed to transport military equipment, armed personnel, heavy and long-size vehicles and cargoes.

The Il-76MD-90A can carry 126 parachutists or 145 troops in single deck arrangement and 225 troops in double-deck arrangement. It can also house special equipment to carry 114 injured persons.