Rostec launches serial production of upgraded Mi-35P attack helicopter

Russian Helicopters holding company (part of Rostec State Corporation) has launched serial production of the upgraded Mi-35P attack helicopter (NATO code “Hind”) at the Rostvertol plant. The first serial model completed its type-specific flight tests, receiving confirmation of the declared performance characteristics and implemented changes in its design.

During the tests, taking place on the premises of Rostvertol and the National Helicopter Center Мil&Kamov, Mi-35P performed a number of flights using new weapons and onboard equipment. The tests resulted in the finalisation of the helicopter’s design documentation, confirming the model’s readiness for mass production.

“Mi-35P was created in cooperation with Rostec’s enterprises and combines the best qualities of the legendary Mi-24 family, hardened in air combat around the world, and the latest Russian achievements in the field of avionics. Last year we demonstrated the aircraft to a number of potential customers, and today we can confidently say that the helicopter is in demand, we have launched serial production of Mi-35P under the first contract with a foreign customer”, said the Director-General of Russian Helicopters Andrey Boginsky.

The upgraded Mi-35P is equipped with an upgraded target sight system with 3rd generation long-wave matrix thermal imaging, a high-resolution colour TV camera and a laser rangefinder. The helicopter also comes with modern 3+ generation night vision goggles and a set of external and internal lighting equipment adapted for the use with them. New digital flight control system improves the controllability and stability of the helicopter and provides automation of piloting processes to support the pilot. In addition, a modernized targeting and computing system will increase the accuracy of target engagement.

Mi-35P is armed with a mobile 23 mm twin-barreled cannon and S-8 rockets and can be refitted with suspended containers with 23 mm cannons, S-13 rockets, Ataka ATGM’s with a twin-channel control system, with Vikhr-1 or Vikhr-1M guided missiles.

Improved performance in combination with the improved flight and navigation systems allow Mi-35P to fly at any time of the day in simple or moderately difficult weather conditions, both under visual and instrument flying rules, in diverse geographical conditions,including over non-landmark terrain. At the same time, the helicopter retains its capability of using both guided and unguided weapons under all conditions. Mi-35P design provides the helicopter with improved combat survivability and reduces maintenance burden.

Upgraded Mi-35P will be demonstrated at the International Military-Technical Forum ARMY-2020.

JSC “Russian Helicopters”, a part of Rostec State Corporation, is a leading player in the global helicopter industry, the sole Russian designer and manufacturer of helicopters. The Holding Company was established in 2007 and is headquartered in Moscow. We operate five helicopter assembly plants, two design bureaus, component production and maintenance enterprises, aircraft repair plants and one helicopter service company providing after-sales support in Russia and abroad. The customers of the Holding Company are the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Home Affairs, EMERCOM of Russia, and other state customers, Gazpromavia, UTair Aviation company, large Russian and foreign companies.

State Corporation Rostec is one of the largest industrial companies in Russia. It unites more than 800 scientific and industrial organisations in 60 regions of the country. Its key areas of activity are transport engineering, electronics, medical technology, chemistry and innovative materials. Rostec holdings form three clusters: electronics, weapons and aviation. The corporation’s portfolio includes such well-known brands as AvtoVAZ, KAMAZ, Kalashnikov, Russian Helicopters, Uralvagonzavod and others. Rostec is active in the implementation of all 12 national projects. The company is a key provider of Smart City technology, it is engaged in the digitalization of public administration, industry and social sectors, and it is developing plans for the development of 5G wireless technologies, an Industrial Internet of Things, big data and blockchain systems. Rostec partners with leading world manufacturers such as Boeing, Airbus, Daimler, Pirelli and Renault. The corporation’s products are delivered to more than 100 countries worldwide. Almost a third of the company’s revenue comes from the export of high-tech products.

Moscow, August 24, 2020