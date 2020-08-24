Russian Helicopters to present upgraded Mi-171Sh military transport helicopter at ARMY-2020 for the first time

The Russian Helicopters holding company (part of Rostec) will for the first time present upgraded Mi-171SH “Storm” military transport helicopter (NATO code “Hip”) at the International Military-Technical Forum ARMY-2020. The helicopter, featuring enhanced protection and unique strike capabilities, was manufactured at the Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant.

The first flying prototype of the helicopter will be demonstrated at the forum. The presentation will also include the IBKV-17VP “glass cockpit” avionics suite and model of the new target sight system.

“Upgraded Mi-171Sh provides a superior level of protection for both the crew and transported troops, thanks to titanium and kevlar armour protection, and the vehicle’s strike capabilities have been expanded to include guided missile weapons,” noted the Director-General of the Russian Helicopters, Andrey Boginsky. “Mi-171SH is prepared for the most demanding combat and climatic conditions, which is why we named it “Storm” for our foreign customers. The name symbolises its readiness to fight the elements, and on the other hand, speaks of the helicopter’s flexible assault capabilities.”

Mi-171Sh “Storm” is equipped with upgraded engines, new rotor system with an improved profile composite main rotor and X-shaped tail rotor, as well as latest version of the President-S on-board aircraft defence system. The armouring effectively protects the crew and most parts of the helicopter, as well as the troop compartment. Two sliding doors on the sides and a ramp enable ultra-fast troop deployment.

In addition, the helicopter comes with improved armament, including 12.7 mm calibre machine guns and modern guided missile weapons with the OPS-24N-1L target sight system, which allows engaging against various ground and air targets.

Moscow, August 23, 2020