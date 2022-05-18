Rostec to start serial production of 5th-generation Checkmate fighters in 2027

Russia to start serial production of the fifth-generation light fighter Checkmate in 2027, Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov said Wednesday at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

“We have plans for starting serial production in 2027,” he said. So far, a prototype has been created and designer documentation is being developed. “We borrowed the onboard equipment and the engine from the fifth-generation fighter Sukhoi-57, but reconfigured them somewhat,” Chemezov said, adding that Rostec was creating the plane on its own money without drawing budget funds. He hopes that the Defence Ministry will agree to purchase the plane.