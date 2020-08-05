Embraer slows down the development of the E175-E2

PROGRAMME UPDATE ON E175-E2

Given the current market conditions for commercial aviation as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, Embraer confirms the reschedule of the start of operations of the E175-E2 jet until 2023.

Embraer is continuing the development of the aircraft, although now on the revised timeline. The Company believes that the E175-E2 will still be available with more than adequate time to enter into service in the commercial aviation market to meet market demand for the jet.

Until then, Embraer continues to offer the market-leading E175 jet from the first generation of E-Jets, the most efficient and comfortable commercial aircraft in the market in the 76-seat category.