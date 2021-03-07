French industrialist, Air Force major and Member of Parliament Olivier Dassault dies in helicopter crash

French Member of Parliament Olivier Dassault, son of Serge Dassault and grandson of Marcel Dassault, died in a helicopter crash in Normandy.

MP Olivier Dassault died Sunday in the crash of his helicopter near Deauville, Calvados, according to parliamentary sources close to the investigation. The pilot also died.

The aircraft, an Aérospatiale AS350 Écureuil, crashed during take-off in the town of Touques, on a private flight.

Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to the MP, who was 69, in a tweet. “Olivier Dassault loved France. Captain of industry, deputy, local elected official, reserve commander in the Air Force: during his life, he never stopped serving our country, valuing its assets. His death brutal is a great loss. Thoughts on his family and loved ones,” the head of state wrote.