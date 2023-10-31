Aldo Vastapane, founder of Skyshops and once owner of Sobelair, dies at the age of 97

Aldo Vastapane, a Belgian Baron and entrepreneur born in 1926 in Molenbeek, passed away at the age of 97 on 31 October 2023.

In his career, Aldo Vastapane made investments in various businesses. Notably, he played a significant role in the development of duty-free stores (Skyshops) in multiple countries, with his first venture at Brussels Airport.

After the bankruptcy of Sabena at the end of 2001, which occurred just a few weeks after the September 11 attacks in New York, Aldo Vastapane assumed control and revitalised Sobelair, the former charter subsidiary of Belgium’s flagship airline. He had a deep passion for aviation and South Africa, where he owned property, and he launched flights to Johannesburg. Unfortunately, this aviation venture was short-lived, as Sobelair, unable to generate sufficient profitability, filed for bankruptcy in January 2004.