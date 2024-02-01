Groupe ADP and Dassault Aviation partner to advance sustainable aviation at Paris-Le Bourget Airport

Groupe ADP (operator of Paris airports), Dassault Aviation and subsidiary Dassault Falcon Service (DFS) have signed a five-year agreement to propel Paris-Le Bourget airport into a leading role in sustainable aviation.

The collaboration aims to enhance decarbonisation efforts, focusing on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) distribution, electric equipment for ground operations, and geothermal power for airport buildings and hangars. The partnership also targets improving the airport’s attractiveness in the employment pool.

Groupe ADP Chairman and CEO Augustin de Romanet highlighted their commitment to making Paris-Le Bourget a model for low-carbon operations through the widespread adoption of sustainable fuels and electrification of ground operations. Dassault Aviation’s CEO, Éric Trappier, emphasised the importance of business aviation leading the way in decarbonising the aviation industry.