Belgian Air Force receives second Falcon 7X VIP aircraft, both to be operational from 1 October

Both high-end Falcon 7X business jets that Belgian Defence has leased from Luxaviation (formerly Abelag) will be operational on 1 October for the transport of passengers, and in particular VIPs like members of the royal family, ministers of the Belgian government or European institutions officials.

The dry-lease agreement with Luxaviation – a contract worth €124 million – will guarantee the two Falcon 7X’s during a period of 12 years. They will be part of the “white fleet” of the 15 Wing Air Transport of the Air Component of Belgian Defence.

The first aircraft registered OO-LUM (LUM for “Luchtmacht”, MSN 04!) arrived in Belgium at the end of April. It has since been flying to qualify four crews (pilots and cabin crew) and began its first transport missions, carrying only military personnel to date.

The second Falcon 7X with registration OO-FAE (FAE for “Force Aérienne”, MSN 79) briefly stopped last week at its future home base, Melsbroek Military Airport, before flying to Lelystad (The Netherlands) to receive an official “government” livery inspired by that of the planes that the two Falcon 7Xs are to replace: two Embraer ERJ-135s (34 seats) and two ERJ-145s (49 seats). Three other aircraft of the 15 Wing (two Dassault Mystère 20 and one Falcon 900B) have been recently withdrawn from service.