KLM debuts new RECARO R1 and R2 seats on A321neo inaugural flight

KLM’s first Airbus A321neo took its inaugural flight on August 27, 2024, featuring a fully RECARO-equipped cabin with R1 and R2 seats. The seats, delivered by RECARO Aircraft Seating as part of a long-standing 25-year partnership with KLM, offer enhanced passenger comfort and sustainability features.

The customised seats include a debossed KLM logo, a BYOD holder, USB-C power ports, and enlarged tables exclusive to KLM’s Economy Class.

The aircraft is configured with 36 R2 seats in Business Class and 191 R1 seats in Economy. Sustainability is improved through lightweight synthetic leather covers and redesigned backrests that reduce weight.

This collaboration highlights both companies’ commitment to passenger comfort and innovation.