Saudia Cargo expands scheduled flights, adds Shanghai to network

Carried 75,000 tonnes of life-saving cargo to KSA between March to June 2020

Two weekly flights to Shanghai starting this month – one each from Riyadh and Jeddah

In July, Saudia Cargo operated over 1,500 flights, 500 of which used passenger aircraft converted to freighters

Saudia Cargo has expanded its robust cargo network with the addition of Shanghai station to its flight schedules which commenced last Saturday, August 15.

Saudia Cargo now operates two flights a week, Saturdays and Tuesdays, originating from Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport and Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport to the new destination using a Boeing 777 Freighter which has a 95-tonne capacity.

The Saudi national air freight carrier’s network expansion was in response to the growing demand for air cargo capacity, according to reports issued since last March.

Using charter flights booked by Saudia Cargo clients, the company has so far transported over two million kilograms of medical and pharmaceutical supplies required for facing the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to other millions of other life-saving cargoes needed at the height of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Saudia Cargo CEO Omar Hariri said the company took proactive and practical steps to ensure the continuity of cargo operation to the Kingdom through non-stop charter flights despite the challenges COVID-19 posed.

The company, he added, operated 29 unscheduled all-cargo flights from Shanghai International Airport to the Kingdom to meet the growing demand for cargo.

“Saudia Cargo’s high-level flexible schedules enabled it to respond swiftly to the increasing demand for cargo during the suspension of flights. We enhanced the charter flight services while our teams conducted an in-depth analysis of markets and order rates, which helped in the decision-making process for the network,” said Hariri who also expressed gratitude to the dedicated Saudia Cargo teams who performed their jobs despite the virus threat.

In July, Saudia Cargo operated over 1,500 flights, of which 500 were done using passenger aircraft dedicated for international cargo operations. This, as part of the company’s efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saudia Cargo transported 75,000 tonnes of life-saving cargo including medicines and medical equipment to the Kingdom from March to June 2020, in support of the Kingdom’s health efforts towards fighting COVID-19.

JEDDAH/SHANGHAI, 19 August 2020