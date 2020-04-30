First Dassault Falcon 7X enters Belgian Air Component “white fleet”

On 29 April, the Belgian Air Component operated a few touch-and-goes with its first of two Dassault Falcon 7X VIP aircraft. The private jets will become part of the so-called “white fleet” of the Belgian Air Component consisting of passenger aircraft that are used for VIP flights assuring the flights for e.g. the Monarchy of Belgium, ministers and members of European institutions.

The Belgian Air Force said that it started base training on the aircraft type with some touch-and-goes at the air bases of Klein Brogel and Beauvechain and published a little clip of the Dassault Falcon 7X – registered OO-LUM (after LUchtMacht). “Excited to have this corporate transatlantic capacity join our transport fleet at the 15th Wing of the Air Component,” the Belgian Air Force tweeted.

The second Dassault Falcon 7X will be registered OO-FAE (after Force AériEnne).

As of today the @BeAirForce started Base Training on the @Dassault_OnAir Falcon 7X with some touch and go's in Kleine-Brogel and Beauvechain. Excited to have this corporate transatlantic capacity join our transport fleet @15WAirTransport. #WeMakeTheDifference pic.twitter.com/Q19ZSwxJ09 — Belgian Air Force🇧🇪 (@BeAirForce) April 29, 2020

The dry-lease agreement with Abelag Aviation – a contract worth €124 million – will guarantee the two Falcon 7X’s during a period of 12 years, based on the agreement with Hi Fly, the Portuguese ACMI specialist that is leasing an Airbus A321 (CS-TRJ) to the Belgian Air Component.

The remaining Embraer’s (two ERJ 135 and two ERJ 145) will be phased out and sold for around €15 million. The Dassault Falcon 20E is ready for a museum or the scrapyard.