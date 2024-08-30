Over 100 passengers stranded at Monrovia Airport due to Brussels Airlines hydraulic issue

On Wednesday night, 133 passengers were stranded at Roberts International Airport (ROB) in Monrovia after Brussels Airlines flight SN241, operated by Airbus A330-300 registered OO-SFB (Eurowings livery), encountered a hydraulic system issue, preventing the flight from departing.

Passengers had to disembark after initially boarding and were accommodated in local hotels while waiting for repairs. Brussels Airlines has flown in mechanics and spare parts to resolve the issue and plans to transport the passengers once the problem is fixed.

The flight was able to resume the next day and arrived in Brussels with a 24-hour delay.