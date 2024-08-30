Air France flight makes five failed landing attempts in Tenerife due to violent winds

On Thursday, Air France flight AF1162 from Paris to Tenerife South (Airbus A320 reg. F-HEPI) faced severe weather conditions, with strong wind shear over the Canary Islands. The pilot attempted to land at Tenerife South Airport five times but was unsuccessful.

After three failed attempts, the Airbus A320 diverted to Gran Canaria’s Las Palmas Airport. The pilot then made two more attempts to land in Tenerife but ultimately returned to Gran Canaria.

Passengers were accommodated overnight, and the flight was rescheduled for the next morning. It was then successful in landing on the first attempt.

The challenging wind conditions, common in the Canary Islands, were responsible for the aborted landings. Several other flights were also diverted due to the weather.