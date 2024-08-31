Ceiba Intercontinental Boeing 737-800 ends up in soft ground after landing Malabo Airport, Equatorial Guinea

On 29 August, a Ceiba Intercontinental Boeing 737-800 (registered ET-AWR), operated by Ethiopian Airlines, operated domestic flight CEL205 from Bata to Malabo, Equatorial Guinea but overran the runway upon landing at Malabo airport. The aircraft ended up in soft ground.

Passengers evacuated the aircraft, while emergency services rushed to the aircraft. The following footage appeared on social media:

AUG 29: Ceiba Intl (lsf Ethiopian AL) Boeing 737-800 (ET-AWR, built 2014) overran the end of the runway during landing at Malabo Intl Airport(FGSL), Equatorial Guinea resulting in unknown damage. Flight #CEL205 from Bata came to a stop on soft ground. Passengers evacuated. pic.twitter.com/WjsNcvsoaj — JACDECNews (@JacdecNews) August 29, 2024