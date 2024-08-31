Ceiba Intercontinental Boeing 737-800 ends up in soft ground after landing Malabo Airport, Equatorial Guinea

Bart Noëth
On 29 August, a Ceiba Intercontinental Boeing 737-800 (registered ET-AWR), operated by Ethiopian Airlines, operated domestic flight CEL205 from Bata to Malabo, Equatorial Guinea but overran the runway upon landing at Malabo airport. The aircraft ended up in soft ground.

Passengers evacuated the aircraft, while emergency services rushed to the aircraft. The following footage appeared on social media:

