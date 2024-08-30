Home Airports Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS) Amsterdam Airport Schiphol unveils €6 billion investment plan to enhance infrastructure amidst...

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol unveils €6 billion investment plan to enhance infrastructure amidst passenger growth

André Orban
Royal Schiphol Group has announced a historic €6 billion investment plan over the next five years to upgrade Amsterdam Airport Schiphol’s infrastructure, improve working conditions, and enhance passenger services.

This significant investment is driven by a 9% increase in passenger numbers, with 36.1 million passengers in the first half of 2024, and a 12% rise in air traffic movements at Schiphol.

Despite the financial recovery, with a net result of €99 million, operational cash flow remains strained due to rising costs.

The investment aims to restore passenger satisfaction and ensure Schiphol’s competitiveness while balancing environmental and operational challenges.

The group anticipates reaching pre-COVID traffic levels by the end of 2024.

