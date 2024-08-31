Home Miscellaneous Accidents Light aircraft crashes into building near Troutdale Airport, Oregon, United States

Light aircraft crashes into building near Troutdale Airport, Oregon, United States

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
20

In the morning of 31 August, a small plane crashed into a building of three-story condo units in Fairview near the Troutdale Airport, Oregon, United States. Three people are missing, according to the Gresham Fire Department.

At approx 10:20 AM this morning, a small general aviation aircraft crashed early the Troutdale airport,” the fire department said, adding that “Gresham Fire responded with multiple agencies assisting including The Port of Portland, Portland Fire and Rescue, and Clackamas Fire.”

Further investigation of Aviation24.be suggests that the belated aircraft is a Cessna 421C (registered N421GP). Online sources state that the aircraft was reporting some control issues and was attempting to make it back to Runway 7 at Troutdale Airport but crashed 1.3 miles shy of the runway.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2001-2021 - Aviation24.be - FKA Luchtzak.be