Light aircraft crashes into building near Troutdale Airport, Oregon, United States

In the morning of 31 August, a small plane crashed into a building of three-story condo units in Fairview near the Troutdale Airport, Oregon, United States. Three people are missing, according to the Gresham Fire Department.
“At approx 10:20 AM this morning, a small general aviation aircraft crashed early the Troutdale airport,” the fire department said, adding that “Gresham Fire responded with multiple agencies assisting including The Port of Portland, Portland Fire and Rescue, and Clackamas Fire.”
Further investigation of Aviation24.be suggests that the belated aircraft is a Cessna 421C (registered N421GP). Online sources state that the aircraft was reporting some control issues and was attempting to make it back to Runway 7 at Troutdale Airport but crashed 1.3 miles shy of the runway.
Looks like a Cessna 421C (N421GP) crashed into a neighborhood in Fairview just west of the Troutdale Airport. The aircraft was reporting some control issues and was attempting to make it back to Runway 7 at KTTD but crashed 1.3 miles shy of the runway.
— Garret Hartung (@HartungWx) August 31, 2024
#BREAKING
SMALL PLANE CRASHES INTO HOUSE IN FAIRVIEW, OREGON
The twin Cessna 421C crashed into a residential area near the Troutdale Airport around 10:30 a.m. local time setting at least two homes ablaze and sending up a column of smoke near the crash site.
Gresham Fire… pic.twitter.com/02O45le11C
— Rula El Halabi (@Rulaelhalabi) August 31, 2024