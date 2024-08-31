Light aircraft crashes into building near Troutdale Airport, Oregon, United States

“At approx 10:20 AM this morning, a small general aviation aircraft crashed early the Troutdale airport,” the fire department said, adding that “Gresham Fire responded with multiple agencies assisting including The Port of Portland, Portland Fire and Rescue, and Clackamas Fire.”

Further investigation of Aviation24.be suggests that the belated aircraft is a Cessna 421C (registered N421GP). Online sources state that the aircraft was reporting some control issues and was attempting to make it back to Runway 7 at Troutdale Airport but crashed 1.3 miles shy of the runway.

