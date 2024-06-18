Lockheed Martin delivers 2,700th C-130 Hercules tactical airlifter

Lockheed Martin recently delivered the 2,700th Hercules multi-mission tactical airlifter, increasing the size, reach and strength of the worldwide C-130 fleet.

This landmark aircraft is a KC-130J Super Hercules tanker operated by the U.S. Marine Corps Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 252 at Marine Corps Air Station at Cherry Point, North Carolina.

Defined by its proven performance and unmatched versatility, operators in 70 nations around the world fly C-130 airlifters to support any mission — anywhere, any time. The current C-130 production model is the C-130J Super Hercules, which includes the KC-130J tactical tanker. To date, the C-130J is certified to support 18 different mission requirements.

Rod McLean, Vice President & General Manager of Lockheed Martin’s Air Mobility & Maritime Missions line of business: “The Lockheed Martin team is honoured to deliver this milestone Super Hercules to the U.S. Marine Corps, where it will be part of the largest KC-130J fleet in the world and provide true force amplification across the globe. Not only does this Hercules represent the 2,700th C-130 delivered, but it also reflects the inherent mission and performance adaptability that fuels the C-130’s ongoing relevance.”

The KC-130J is the global standard for tactical tankers, refuelling a majority of rotary-wing aircraft in operation today and multiple fixed-wing aircraft including the Lockheed Martin F-35B/C Lighting II fighter aircraft. With its truly tactical design, the KC-130J has the ability to fly at the slow speeds and low altitudes that are ideal when refuelling helicopters.

Always evolving, continually innovating and ready for what’s next, the Super Hercules leads the charge by setting standards and shaping the future of tactical airlift missions — including humanitarian operations around the world. The global C-130J fleet spans 26 operators in 22 nations with 20+ airworthiness certifications. With nearly 3 million flight hours logged across the global fleet of 540+ C-130Js, invaluable insights gained from missions in every scenario equip the C-130J for what’s next.

The C-130 was designed to a specification issued by the USAF Tactical Air Command in 1951. Lockheed won its first production contract for the C-130 A in 1952. The first of the two prototypes under the designation YC-130 flew for the first time on August 23 1954.

MARIETTA, Ga., June 18, 2024