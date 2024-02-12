Boeing commits multi-year partnership with Invictus Games Foundation and Vancouver Whistler 2025

Boeing has pledged a multi-year commitment to support the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 and the Invictus Games Foundation. Serving as the Global Presenting Partner alongside Canadian company ATCO for the 2025 Winter Games, Boeing will contribute funding to the foundation’s sport recovery programs for wounded, injured, and sick service personnel worldwide.

The partnership reflects Boeing’s dedication to the well-being of the global military community, encompassing mental health and physical recovery resources. The 2025 Games, featuring winter sports and core Invictus Games disciplines, will take place from February 8-16, 2025.

Boeing’s commitment builds on its previous sponsorships of the Invictus Games Sydney 2018, The Hague 2020, and Düsseldorf 2023. The company’s ongoing support for veterans includes a $12.3 million contribution in 2023 for workforce transition and recovery programmes globally, with specific collaborations in Canada.