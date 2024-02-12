Qatar Airways and gategroup collaborate to transform inflight dining experience

Qatar Airways and gategroup have announced a strategic catering partnership aimed at elevating the inflight dining experience to new heights. The collaboration, structured through a Business Management Agreement, will focus on enhancing passenger dining experiences, sourcing and procurement, healthy eating, and sustainability.

With gategroup’s expertise in menu design and operational excellence, the partnership aims to set a new benchmark in inflight dining quality and experience. Qatar Airways’ commitment to aviation excellence will be reinforced by this collaboration, which includes refining culinary experiences for passengers both inflight and at Doha’s Hamad International Airport lounges.

The partnership will feature a dedicated culinary studio in Doha, focusing on high-quality ingredients, health, nutrition, and sustainable sourcing. The collaboration is anticipated to bring about innovative menu designs, additional revenue streams, and increased operational and commercial efficiencies.