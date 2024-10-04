Boeing’s AH-6 Little Bird helicopter takes first flight for the Royal Thai Army

Boeing successfully completed the first flight of Thailand’s initial AH-6 Little Bird light attack helicopter on August 22, 2024, at its Mesa, Arizona facility.

This is the first of eight AH-6 helicopters ordered by the Royal Thai Army to enhance aviation readiness and defence capabilities. The AH-6, known for its versatility and combat-proven design, will also come with extensive pilot training by Boeing, both at the Mesa site and U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground.

The helicopters are part of a 2022 Foreign Military Sales contract with the U.S. Department of Defense.