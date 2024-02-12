London Heathrow Airport reports robust start to 2024, highlights achievements and advocacy efforts

London Heathrow Airport recorded a strong start to 2024 with 6 million travellers in January, receiving accolades as the best UK airport for the third consecutive year at the Travel Weekly Globe Travel Awards.

The airport also processed 122,255 tonnes of cargo, unveiling the ‘Exporting Excellence’ report spotlighting UK exporters. Despite successful exports, Heathrow expressed concerns about the impact of the tourist tax on international shoppers, collaborating with industry groups to advocate for an internationally competitive tax-free shopping incentive at the Spring Budget.

Heathrow CEO Thomas Woldbye emphasised readiness for the upcoming February half-term passenger peak.