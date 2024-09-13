33,000 Boeing workers begin strike over rejected contract

Approximately 33,000 unionized Boeing employees have begun a strike after rejecting a proposed four-year contract. The walkout, which started on September 12, 2024, is the first in 16 years and will significantly disrupt Boeing’s commercial aeroplane production.

The rejected deal included a 25% wage increase and job security promises, but 95% of the union members voted against it, citing dissatisfaction with past concessions, job security concerns, and wage stagnation.

Union leader Jon Holden emphasised that members are fighting for a better future, while Boeing expressed its willingness to return to negotiations. The strike occurs amid a series of financial and reputational challenges for Boeing, including the aftermath of the 737 MAX crashes, aircraft safety issues, and economic losses that have left the company struggling to regain profitability.

The strike reflects growing unrest among American labour movements, with union members across industries seeking better wages and working conditions in the face of inflation. Despite the company’s troubled past and present challenges, workers are prepared to strike for as long as necessary to secure a better contract.