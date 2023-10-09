Several airlines temporarily halt Tel Aviv flights amid security concerns

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
31
Passengers look at a departure board at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, on October 7, 2023, as flights are canceled because of the Hamas surprise attacks. The conflict sparked major disruption at Tel Aviv airport, with American Airlines, Emirates, Lufthansa and Ryanair among carriers with cancelled flights. (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP)

All airlines within the Lufthansa Group (Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Lufthansa, SWISS) have decided to suspend regular flights to and from Tel Aviv until Saturday, 14 October. In a press release, Brussels Airlines stated that the decision was made “due to the still unclear development of the security situation in Israel and after an intensive analysis of the situation.”

We regret that we had to make this decision,” the statement read. “We will continue to closely monitor the security situation in Israel and maintain close contact with local and international authorities.”

Several other airlines or airline groups have also canceled flights to Tel Aviv. All these airlines emphasize their commitment to monitoring the security situation in Israel closely.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.