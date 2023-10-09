Several airlines temporarily halt Tel Aviv flights amid security concerns

All airlines within the Lufthansa Group (Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Lufthansa, SWISS) have decided to suspend regular flights to and from Tel Aviv until Saturday, 14 October. In a press release, Brussels Airlines stated that the decision was made “due to the still unclear development of the security situation in Israel and after an intensive analysis of the situation.”

“We regret that we had to make this decision,” the statement read. “We will continue to closely monitor the security situation in Israel and maintain close contact with local and international authorities.”

Several other airlines or airline groups have also canceled flights to Tel Aviv. All these airlines emphasize their commitment to monitoring the security situation in Israel closely.